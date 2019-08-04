The Ranches at Rolling Hills’ grand opening land sale is Saturday, August 10.

The Ranches at Rolling Hills is located just north of the Dallas / Fort Worth Metroplex. It could be the perfect place to live in the country, but still be close to the city. The Ranches at Rolling Hills’ grand opening land sale is Saturday, August 10. This is an opportunity to save $20,000 off a new Barndominium shell and five acres, priced *$119,900.

These spectacular ranch-style acreage homesites are unique from anything else in the area. Not only are they an easy drive from the major metropolitan cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, but they are also within minutes of the downtown of Decatur. The location of these ranches features spectacular views, gorgeous trees, and creek frontage on select properties.

One of the best community amenities at Rolling Hills is the 16-plus acre community park, including two fully stocked fishing ponds. Plus, property owners will enjoy direct access to 250 acres of the LBJ Grasslands, the perfect spot for horseback riding, fishing, bird watching, and nature hikes. If that is not enough, there is another 2,000 acres of LBJ Grasslands to explore less than two minutes away.

The homesites at The Ranches at Rolling Hills will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, by appointment only. Call 800-710-0977 to learn more about this opportunity or visit www.RanchesatRollingHills.com.

*Price includes discount and is for a new Barndominium shell to be built on 5 acres at The Ranches at Rolling Hills. Styles may vary. Call for details. An Equal Housing Opportunity.