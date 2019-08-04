By Barbara Landers, President, Arlington Board of Realtors.

Is it time for you to move?

Our needs change as we go through various stages of our lives. This is true in many aspects, including where you live. Whether your lifestyle has evolved or your family has expanded or left the nest, here’s how to determine if it’s time to find a new place or make modifications to your current home.

Determine what you’re looking for

Everyone has different requirements and priorities for housing. The couple expecting their first child might have substantially different needs than the family with three teenage boys, as will the person whose aging parent needs in-home care.

Make a list of what you need and want in a home and a list of what you like and dislike about your current home. Then compare the two lists.

If renovating is an option, get a contractor or an architect to look at your house, explain your options and provide you with an estimate. Keep in mind there are things you can’t renovate, like neighborhood, lot size, quality of schools and other environmental factors.

A Texas Realtor can also help you evaluate your renovation options. She will know what improvements and additions can do for the value of a home and what prospective buyers are looking for—and willing to pay for—in your area.

What to do when it’s time to pack up

Moving presents different factors to consider. There are expenditures and time investments associated with moving and getting your home ready to sell, so preparing to move can be challenging. Luckily, a Texas Realtor can handle the responsibility of listing, marketing and showing your own home.

Working with a Texas Realtor can help your home sell more quickly, and fewer days on market save you from incurring additional monthly expenses for utilities and the mortgage payment. Your Texas Realtor can also help you by guiding you through the transaction and negotiating on your behalf.

And since you’re moving out, that means you’re looking for a new place to move into. To get started on the homebuying process, get pre-approved for a loan by a lender so you’ll have an idea of your price range. Next, you should share with your Texas Realtor the information from your lists about what you’re looking for so she can search for properties that meet those needs.

Make a smart choice

We’re faced with making decisions at every turn, but housing is one of the most important decisions you can make. Spending time to think about what your needs are and getting the right help on your side is what will make your decision a smart one.

