Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 3433 W 4th Street is open Sunday, August 4 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Located in the heart of the Monticello area of Fort Worth, the renovated contemporary home offers the very best in home living within walking distance of museums and restaurants.

Designed as a two-story townhome with no backyard, the home embraces nature through two distinctive landscaped patios, one off the spacious living room and the second patio off the kitchen.

There is two living areas downstairs plus a third living area/media room upstairs.

The dining room features a crystal chandelier and a Venetian plaster accent wall. The main living room measures an amazing 24-feet by 17-feet and is highlighted by a custom-built floating granite fireplace. The light bright kitchen and breakfast room enjoy the views of nature through large patio doors and an expansive glass window.

Two comfortable bedrooms, one and one-half bathrooms, and an office niche complete the downstairs package.

Contemporary metal stair railings and banister to the second floor were custom designed by a local metal artist.

The large upstairs master bedroom enjoys the conveniences of an additional living area plus a second custom-built kitchen complete with refrigerator and granite counters.

Do not miss the 21-foot first-floor utility room.

The two-car attached over-sized side entry garage features air conditioning, 220 wiring, a workshop, and storage areas.

Renovated with artistic flair, 3433 W 4th Street is move-in ready. With approximately 3,112 square feet, the home is priced $524,000 and will be available for viewing Sunday, August 4 from 2 to 4 p.m.

For a private showing contact Kay Goldthwaite, agent at 817-994-8020 or kay@williamstrew.com.