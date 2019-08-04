Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Alann Nolan and Lynne Eller of Williams Trew Real Estate present 4224 Calmont Avenue, located on an interior lot close to the Arlington Heights neighborhood. The 1,669 square foot home has three bedrooms and two baths and is priced $380,000. Owned by an interior designer, maintaining the charm and character of the home and keeping it bright and cheerful were important when making the updates to preserve the features of this period construction. It is the details that make the home unique.

The custom built-ins and moldings accentuate the rooms along with the oak floors. Imagine sitting on the inviting front porch visiting or enjoying a book in the sunny living room. The inviting front porch allows one to enter the home into a quaint foyer area.

The master bedroom features a copper ceiling with wood beams. It has a walk-in closet, updated master bath with cement tile, dual sinks, quartz countertops, and a large shower. All the bedrooms are very spacious for homes built during this period.

Closet space is also abundant including the cedar closet in the third bedroom and storage above the covered parking. Designer lighting and dimmer switches are noticed throughout the home. The kitchen features a commercial double oven/range. The backyard has a custom iron fence and patio area.

For additional information, contact Eller at 817-371-2209 lynne.eller@williamstrew.com or Alann Nolan at 817-480-1813 alann@williamstrew.com or follow us on our Instagram page at @EllerNolan.