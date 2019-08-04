Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The classic, Tudor-style home at 1717 Frederick Street, built in 1925, beautifully blends period charm with modern amenities and updates. Located in the heart of the Cultural District in the Arlington Heights neighborhood, the home is walking distance to restaurants, local retail, museums, and just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. At 2,504 square feet, the home features three bedrooms with the master suite downstairs, three full bathrooms, two living areas, and outdoor entertaining space.

The home has exceptional curb appeal, with its welcoming front porch featuring a stone wall, iron railings, and gas lanterns. The front door opens to an entryway with original tile flooring. The living room boasts vaulted ceilings with carved wood beams, maritime sconces, picture windows, original hardwood floors, and a large fireplace appointed with historic Batchelder tile, all contributing to the character of the era in which the home was built.

Arched doorways lead to the open dining room, as well as a second living area with stone floors. Also, on the first level of the home is the spacious master suite with his-and-her walk-in closets, dual vanities, a jetted tub and separate shower, as well as a guest bedroom, and another full bathroom with pedestal sink, original cast iron tub, and a beautiful stained glass window.

The tastefully updated kitchen opens to the dining area and features custom cabinetry, leathered granite countertops, tile floors, and stainless-steel appliances. Just off the kitchen are a desk and mudroom area. Upstairs features a large bedroom or third living area, with full bathroom and walk-in closet.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Outdoor living abounds, from the front porch to the back, brick patio with a stone wall, and good-sized backyard. There is also a basement in this period home that would make a wine room.

The home is priced $475,000 and will be open Sunday, August 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit 1717Frederick.williamstrew.com, or to schedule a private showing contact listing agent Debbie Petty at debbie.petty@williamstrew.com.