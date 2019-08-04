Christie’s International Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 2563 Stadium Drive is priced $499,500.

The home at 2563 Stadium Drive is located just steps from the TCU campus. The home features three bedrooms, two luxurious bathrooms and a completely remodeled kitchen.

The kitchen features a built-in name-brand refrigerator along with a commercial gas range, pot filler, farmhouse sink, and natural stone countertops.

The home is flooded by natural light and features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.

The over-sized master suite overlooks the pristine backyard and offers an enormous walk-in closet, utility room and bathroom complete with dual pedestal sinks and period finishes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The home is priced $499,500. For additional information contact Rick Wegman at 817-584-7033 or John Giordano at 817-991-1862