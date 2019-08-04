Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 11671 Randle Lane has plenty to offer. Sitting on two lots, the home provides 0.6 acres with trees, lake views, endless storage space, a separate workshop, another separate office space, a huge man cave, a hot tub/spa room, and a tastefully updated 2,500 square foot home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Inside the main house, one will find an updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, double ovens and a large island. The living area is complete with a beamed ceiling, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and tasteful tile floors. The room sizes are generous, and the bathrooms have been updated.

The home offers the quietness of the country yet is only a quick thirty-minute drive to downtown Fort Worth’s history and entertainment. The outside offers multiple areas to relax or enjoy the therapeutic water features, yet enough space to host gatherings. Enjoy outdoor fun with views of Eagle Mountain Lake in the background.

The man cave has entertained up to 45 people and could be the perfect place to host large gatherings of one’s favorite sporting event, television show or movie.

The property is priced $339,500. For additional information or a private showing, contact Robby Carson at 817-500-9235.



