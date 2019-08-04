Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 6717 Lahontan Drive is open Sunday, August 4 from 2 to 4 p.m.

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents a French-inspired estate in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s only 24-hour guarded, gated, golf course community. The majestic home at 6717 Lahontan Drive was lovingly designed offering five bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms, three grand living areas totaling 6,600 square feet.

The mature oak trees and landscaping embellish the oversized lot and provide an impressive first impression of the stately home. Through double front doors lies a handsome foyer that is flanked by a formal dining room and an inviting but private study. The foyer opens to a living room that is graced with natural light, a warm fireplace and a wall-of-windows. This front area creates an easy entertaining flow and is adorned with hardwood floors, neutral paint, and high-end architectural details.

The kitchen is quite amazing with a top-of-the-line commercial gas cooktop, a commercial vent hood, name-brand refrigerator, two sinks, and an oversized island with seating. In addition to numerous functional amenities, the kitchen also enjoys a beamed ceiling and miles of granite countertops.

The large casual living room with stone fireplace opens to the kitchen and breakfast room which creates a second entertaining space and is destined to be the heart of the home.

Located on the main level, the spacious master suite features a sitting area and a luxurious master bathroom. The spa-like master bath features dual vanities, a separate shower, a jetted tub and an enormous closet with two sides. Three additional bedroom suites are located upstairs along with a media room, a game room with built-in cabinets and an impressive library.

The large back patio boasts another fireplace, a large grassy area for pets or play and views of the treetops and beyond.

For a private showing, contact Moore 817-517-4865 or visit LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.