Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Willow Park

The four-bedroom home in the Aledo ISD is move-in ready. 1242 Woodbridge Court is filled with soaring ceilings and natural light throughout, an open concept, four spacious bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths, a three-car garage, and has only had two owners.

Entering the front door, one is greeted with an open walkway that leads into an inviting living area that opens to the kitchen and breakfast nook. The master suite, guest bath, laundry, a generous office, and a separate dining room reside on the first level. Three bedrooms and a full bath with double sinks are on the second floor. The largest of the bedrooms are upstairs and could make a perfect media room.

Woodbridge Court is situated in Ridge Haven Estates across the street from Squaw Creek Golf Club, five minutes from I-20, close to the new HEB and Lake Weatherford, a short drive to Fort Worth, and down the street from the Willow Park police and fire stations.

Sitting on almost an acre lot, one can get the neighborhood feel while maintaining privacy and space for endless possibilities with the back yard. There is room where one can build a custom pool and outdoor kitchen with room for an RV or boat storage.

The home is priced $379,000.

For additional information or a private tour contact Malorie Nielsen at malorie@burtladner.com



or 682-478-9174.