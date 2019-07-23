Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Ann Wright, Associated Broker with Williams Trew Real Estate’s Parker County office, presents an amazing property located at 369 Aledo Springs Court. The one-of-a-kind estate is situated on over six and one-half fenced acres in the heart of Creeks of Aledo, a gated community in the Aledo ISD. Enjoy upscale country living with easy access to Highway 377 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.

The unique home has been completely remodeled and includes 3,465 square feet of living space with four bedrooms, three and one-half baths, two fireplaces and an office/study complete with built-ins. The open concept living, dining, and kitchen have genuine hardwood floors. The updated kitchen has a large-scale island and eat-in breakfast nook, along with a walk-in pantry. The split master bedroom boasts a sitting area, spa-like bath with over-sized shower, soaking tub, two vanities and generous his-and-her custom closets. The upstairs flex room is perfect for a media room or second living and comes complete with projector, screen and plenty of built-in storage. A wall-of-windows on the back of the home overlooks a private outdoor oasis. One can enjoy the sunsets from the custom pool and spa. The outdoor living area is complete with a rock fireplace. The property is fenced on all sides and has a two-stall barn that could also be used as a workshop.

For additional information on the property contact Wright at 817-319-5025 or ann.wright@williamstrew.com