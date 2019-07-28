Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 3117 Overton Drive East is open Sunday, July 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The two-story colonial home at 3117 Overton Drive E, centrally located in Fort Worth, has features which make it both a unique property and an extraordinary home. The unique five-bedroom floorplan sited on Overton Park is located directly across from an elementary school.

The entryway provides access to a spacious two-story foyer separating the formal living and dining rooms with crown molding in both areas. A large family room opens to the kitchen has attractive wainscoting and a cast stone fireplace with gas logs. A breakfast bar with eat-in kitchen compliment the area. A massive study plus great storage adds to the desirability of the home as does a large laundry room with built-in desk and the capacity for two washer/dryer combinations.

There are three first-floor bedrooms on one side of the home comprised of a master bedroom with en suite bath and two additional bedrooms separated by a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, recently updated. Two additional bedrooms separated by a large sitting area and a full bath complete the upstairs.

The nicely treed backyard provides room for the addition of a pool if desired. A comfortable patio area is perfect for entertaining. The home includes a separate two-car garage.

The home which was updated in 2016 has 3,781 square feet of living space and is priced $925,000. The property is marketed by The Robbins Group at Williams Trew Real Estate. Additional information, photos and a virtual tour are available at TheRobbinsGroup.WilliamsTrew.com. An open house is scheduled for the property Sunday, July 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. To schedule a private showing, contact Ashley Robbins Gonzales at 817-602-7820.