Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 5909 Kittansett Court stretches across an expansive lot.

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents a stone estate located in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s only 24-hour guarded and gated golf course community, 5909 Kittansett Court. Stretching across an expansive lot, the property exquisitely blends timeless architecture with elegant clean lines, a cool color palette and fine features. With 6,369 square feet, the classic home offers five bedrooms, five and three half bathrooms, and three living areas.

The grand entry of the home opens to a winding staircase while stone floors lead one to the formal living room with a bar. A sleek fireplace, massive windows and soaring ceilings of the living room, create a lasting first impression. The kitchen has two massive islands, a built-in refrigerator, a top-of-the-line gas range, a coffee station, quartz countertops and a generous pantry behind a sliding barn door. The open kitchen seamlessly joins with the breakfast room and comfortable family room complete with built-in shelving and cozy stone fireplace. The magazine-ready formal dining room is conveniently located off the kitchen and open to the entry.

Relax in the spacious master retreat with a beamed ceiling and a light-filled seating area. The spa-like bath offers privacy with separate vanities, an expansive closet, a relaxing separate tub, and a discrete private shower. Also, on the main level, one will find a guest suite separate from the other bedrooms and a dramatic study with a beamed ceiling and French doors. There are three large bedrooms on the second floor with dedicated bathrooms and an expansive game room complete with a wet bar. One can experience the ultimate in entertainment or relaxation in the outdoor paradise featuring three separate living centers, a stone fireplace, kitchen with built-in grille, and a refreshing pool and spa. The yard features several levels of private green space and towering trees creating a serene vacation in the backyard.

For additional information or a private showing of the impeccable property, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.