Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

The home at 1108 Lady Amber Lane is priced $699,000.

The one-of-a-kind hill country home has huge views, deep main body water, a private boat dock, and over an acre of prime Texas real estate.

The home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large two-car garage, a Texas stone exterior with views from almost every window. The wide-open floorplan and high ceilings make the living/dining/kitchen space a dream for entertaining. The entire back of the home is a wall-of-windows looking out at the water. Whether one is inside or outside, the sunsets offer stunning color-scapes painted across the sky.

A gourmet kitchen with everything a chef could want, huge stone fireplace, a master suite with an oversize master bathroom and walk-in closet are just a few things to catch one’s attention about the home. The other bedrooms are all large with nice closets. There is a bonus living area.

An outdoor kitchen on the back porch makes for fun and convenient grilling. The backyard area is a great size area with a sun deck and steps down to the water’s edge where the private boat dock sits. One can keep all the lake toys on the water and be ready for a summer of fun.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The lake house at 1108 Lady Amber Lane is situated on the 33-mile long Lake Granbury.

Located in Granbury, 1108 Lady Amber Lane is just a few minutes from the historic downtown square where one will find shopping, dining, bars, and entertainment venues.

The home is priced $699,000. Call the Knieper team at 817-219-0456 or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com.