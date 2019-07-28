Helen Painter Group Realtors | Runaway Bay

The home at 11022 Shady Oaks Drive is priced $154,500.

The home at 11022 Shady Oaks Drive has the ease of lake living without the hassle of maintaining a waterfront property. Having just received a fresh coat of paint, both on the inside and outside, the 1,200 square foot home is ready to welcome its new owners. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is ideal if one is looking to make the move to the country for a rural lifestyle.

Upon entering, one will find a breezeway that leads into the living room space, complete with a wood burning fireplace. The living room flows seamlessly into the kitchen/dining space.

A spacious master bedroom and en-suite bathroom sits on the opposite side of the home, allowing for privacy from the other two good-size bedrooms.

A large fenced in backyard could be perfect for gatherings. To top it all off, this property is only a five-minute drive to Lake Bridgeport.

The property is priced $154,500. For additional information or a private showing, contact Amber Davis at 915-549-3930.