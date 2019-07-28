Christie’s International Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 6400 Kenwick Avenue is open Sunday, July 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The unique home at 6400 Kenwick Avenue sits on a corner lot, moments away from the historic Camp Bowie Boulevard and Ridglea Country Club. It is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, with multiple living spaces, perfect for entertaining.

The home features original hardwoods, a formal dining room and a large kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. The approximate quarter lot is pristine with large trees and lovely outdoor living spaces.

The home is open Sunday, July 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. Contact Rick Wegman for additional information at 817-584-7033.