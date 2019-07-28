Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Aledo

The home at 102 Whitney Court is open Sunday, July 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The custom-built Mediterranean-style home at 102 Whitney Court resides on a two-acre corner lot located in the gated community of The Lakes of Aledo. The Lakes of Aledo is a tranquil community situated around multiple ponds and conveniently located off Old Annetta road, just a few miles from I-20.

The home offers an impressive entry with ten-foot wrought iron double front doors and a spiraling staircase adorned with a decorative wrought iron bannister. Downstairs has soaring 12-foot ceilings with crown molding. Rich hand-scraped hardwood floors are throughout the home including upstairs.

The luxurious master suite has a tranquil bath escape with separate vanities, walk-in shower with rain showerhead feature and an oversized soaking tub. French doors allow private access onto the expansive covered patios with an outdoor wood burning fireplace.

The light and bright kitchen is a chef’s dream with top-of-the-line appliances, granite counter tops, farm sink and cabinets galore. The formal dining area has floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for ample natural light and views. The open concept kitchen, great room, and dining areas allow for easy entertaining, while the upstairs media room and family room provide plenty of space.

Three secondary bedrooms are located upstairs with a fifth bedroom option located downstairs.

Smart home features include all rooms wired for wall mount televisions with cat 5 and HDMI, exterior security cameras, pre-wired for surround sound in media room and family room, pre-wired for speakers in various rooms throughout and wired for a future pool.

Energy efficient features include radiant barrier decking, r13 spray insulation with noise reduction benefit and low E windows.

The home is priced $699,000 and will be open Sunday, July 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information about the property, contact Laura Hamilton at 817-846-6120 or laura.hamilton@burtladner.com.