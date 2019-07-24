Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas | West Plano

The home at 2804 Mill Haven Court is completely updated.

Diane Lapp presents 2804 Mill Haven Court in West Plano. The home is completely updated and centrally located in Pebble Brook at Willow Bend golf community. As one enters, a wall-of-windows greet one in the light, airy living room. The open floor plan showcases the spacious formal dining room and tucked away behind a set of doors is a butler’s pantry. Enter the kitchen with high-end appliances, white marble countertops including island, white soft close cabinets and stainless appliances. The kitchen opens to a sun-filled family room with fireplace and built-ins. The private master is located off the family room and the master bath has been transformed with high-end materials and designer finishes. All baths and fixtures have been tastefully upgraded with top-of-the-line materials.

Downstairs one will also find a guest room with en suite and a study with a closet. Upstairs is a large versatile game room and two large bedrooms, each with en suite. Hardwoods are throughout included the dual staircases.

Recent 2014 upgrades include kitchen, pantry, mudroom and all bathrooms gutted and remodeled with new hardwood flooring and all new paint. In addition, ten LED recessed lighting cans, a 50-year composite roof and gutters were installed in 2017, and a new fence in 2019. Water heaters were recently replaced, and the HVAC system had all new air ducts, vents, coils, condensers and a new circuit board, blower motor and temperature sensor installed. Boasting temperature-controlled storage and upgrades too many to mention.

For a private showing contact Diane at 817-676-1669.