Williams Trew | Northeast Keller

The home at 2333 Tall Woods Trail is priced $929,000.

Stately updated charm in the Wildwood subdivision in Northeast Keller, 2333 Tall Woods Trail will demand one’s attention before one even step inside. Perched in a prime location in the neighborhood, the home sits on a half-acre lot proudly up from the street.









Through the front door, a large and airy foyer connects to a bright living room with vaulted ceiling and large windows overlooking the pool and outdoor living area. The office/study is private and separate from all living areas and has a separate entrance. A chef’s kitchen with designer stainless appliances connects seamlessly to an open family room.









The backyard oasis includes a large pergola covering an outdoor kitchen and a pool featuring fountains and a sauna. A completely new privacy fence was recently installed. Included also is removable pool fencing and a catch net.

The master suite is on the main level with a game room, media theater and four additional bedrooms on the second level along with substantial available storage. Updates and features include 2019 renovation to remove the original stone tile floor and to replace with solid red oak hardwood flooring including in the master. Three completely new AC systems installed in June of 2019.

The home is priced $929,000. For additional information contact Chris Miller of The Duwe-Olsen Group at 817-602-1358 or chris.miller@williamstrew.com.