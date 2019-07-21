Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Three luxury townhomes in the So 7 community will be open on Sunday, July 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Williams Trew will host an open house event Sunday, July 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. featuring three luxury urban townhouses. So 7 is a townhome community located in the heart of the Cultural District within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and Trinity Park. Neighborhood features include wonderfully manicured landscaping, gated exit to Lancaster, convenient private pedestrian gate to West 7th and a community mail area. HOA dues are $675 per quarter.

The home at 2709 Calder Court is a 3,299 square foot, three bedrooms, three full and one-half bath Italian inspired townhome. Through the front secured gate at the entrance of the townhome, one enters an amazing outdoor patio area that is perfect for entertaining. Recently updated to include new paint downstairs and in the hallway upstairs, new rich stained wood floors, new HVAC units and a new water heater. The luxury townhome is priced $749,000.

The home at 2709 Museum Way features three bedrooms, three full and one-half baths with 3,076 square feet. Spacious living room with fireplace and formal dining with dry bar and built-in wine refrigerator. The indoor fountain with skylight provides a tranquil atmosphere and natural light throughout the downstairs. The master suite features a gas fireplace, balcony and updated bath. Two additional bedrooms each with their own bath. The luxury townhome is priced $759,000.

The home at 1129 Picasso Drive features three bedrooms, two full and one-half baths with 3,230 square feet. It features a gated front entrance and courtyard and is beautifully decorated with many upgrades. There is closet space designed for an elevator if needed. The master bedroom features a fireplace and spacious master bath. The upstairs sitting room has built-ins and access to the balcony. The third bedroom currently used as a study with laundry room up. Many special features. The luxury townhome is priced $824,500.

Contact Martha Williams at 817-570.9401, Alana Long at 682-321-2151 or Debbie Hunn at 817-994-9659 for additional information or to schedule a private showing. To view additional photos or take a virtual tour, visit www.WilliamsTrew.com.