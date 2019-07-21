Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 1401Westover Lane is situated on approximately an acre lot.

Alann Nolan and Lynne Eller of Williams Trew Real Estate present 1401 Westover Lane, located on a stately corner lot in Westover Hills. The one-story, four-bedroom, three-and-two-half bath open concept home with high ceilings throughout is situated on approximately an acre lot. The landscaping provides a private oasis and peaceful setting. Most rooms in the home including three of the four bedrooms, capture the views of the sparkling pool and beautifully manicured backyard.

Upon entering the home, one’s eye is drawn to a large living area and wall-of-windows overlooking the grounds. The vaulted ceiling, wall-of-windows, wet bar, and large fireplace further accentuate the room making this an ideal area for entertaining or relaxing. From the living room, one can see the breakfast room and kitchen. The 4,445-square-feet home feels spacious, yet the breakfast area provides a cozy dining setting. The kitchen has a large island, high-end appliances, and marble countertops. Off the kitchen is a spacious laundry room with desk, sink and plenty of room for storage needs. The dining room has a sophisticated style and it, too, overlooks the backyard.

The home is designed with two-bedroom wings. One wing has two bedrooms flanking one of the living areas. This living area has a very high angled ceiling providing charm and character. Again, both bedrooms look out to the luscious backyard. The master wing located on the opposite side of the home has a private office. The master overlooks the pool and has French doors providing direct access to the backyard grounds. The fourth bedroom with private bath is adjacent to this wing. There is a rear entry over-sized three-car garage with 9.5-foot ceilings and ample storage closets.

Contact Lynne Eller at 817-371-2209, lynne.eller@williamstrew.com or Alann Nolan at 817-480-1813, alann@williamstrew.com . Visit our website www.WilliamsTrew.com or follow our Instagram page @eller_nolan.