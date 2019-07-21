Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

The lakeside home at 645 S. Rough Creek Court is priced $725,000.

The custom-built lakeside home sits on some of the best water Lake Granbury has to offer. Just a stone’s throw away from Granbury’s lakefront restaurant and marina, the home is in the perfect location for waterfront living with all the amenities one will need close by. Nestled on a cul-de-sac in a well-established neighborhood, 645 S. Rough Creek Court boasts a mile-long list of upgrades and beautiful construction with stone and Hardiplank.

With over 3,800 square feet of living space featuring four bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, two living areas, and a library, there is plenty of space. Inside and outside, the home boasts top-of-the-line everything including designer flooring, bead board-style kitchen cabinets, a copper-domed cupola, solid copper vent hood in the kitchen, three fireplaces and so much more. Custom cabinets, granite counters, farmhouse sink, and bright open windows leave the kitchen with a welcoming French country feel.

Soaring ceilings in the living area and tons of natural light bring those million-dollar views into sharp focus. Bright blue skies, lapping water, and green trees are the focus outside the living area. Step out on the patio and enjoy watching the sky change colors. Straight off the patio, walk directly onto the top deck of the oversize boat dock. This space is just waiting for lounge chairs and sunbathers. Down the stairs of the dock brings one to the water’s edge where there are two boat lifts and storage room, plus even more deck space. Fish right off the dock or hop on the boat and enjoy dinner at Stumpy’s.

The custom-designed floor plan leaves one with extra space for play areas or extra bunk space for lake visitors. Rooms include a craft room, sunroom, screened porch, library, and balconies with amazing lake views. Three fireplaces make for cozy winter nights. The long list of extras includes a custom circulating water system, foam insulation for energy efficiency, engineered foundation, low-pressure dosage septic system and so much more.

The lakeside home is priced $725,000. For a private showing or more information, call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com.