Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 11671 Randle Lane is priced $339,500.

The home at 11671 Randle Lane sits on two lots that provide 0.6 acres with trees, lake views, endless storage space, a separate workshop, another separate office space, a huge man cave, hot tub/spa room, and a tastefully updated 2,006 square foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There are an additional 515 square feet that has not been finished out.

Inside the main home, one will find an updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, double ovens and a large island. The living area is complete with a beamed ceiling, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and tasteful tile floors. The room sizes are generous, and the bathrooms have been updated.

Randle Lane is a street that offers the quietness of the country yet is only a quick thirty-minute drive to downtown Fort Worth’s history and entertainment. The outside offers multiple areas to relax and enjoy the therapeutic water features, yet enough space to host gatherings. The man cave has entertained up to 45 people and could be the perfect place to entertain.

The property is priced $339,500. For additional information or a private showing, contact Robby Carson at 817-500-9235.