Christie’s International Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 4725 Lafayette Avenue is open Sunday, July 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Christie’s International Real Estate presents 4725 Lafayette Avenue. The beautifully built, custom home is both traditional and timeless in its appearance. The elevation is highlighted with a stone and brick facade, custom mahogany front door, gas lantern, and large wood picture and arch-top windows.

The home features real hand-scraped hardwood floors, marble counter-tops, beams, cove molding, and six-inch baseboards. The chef’s kitchen features plenty of custom cabinetry, a large farm sink and all the finest stainless-steel appliances one could hope for. The great room features soaring vaulted ceilings centered on an oversize wood burning fireplace. The great room opens to a sizable covered patio with a fireplace and stained bead-board ceiling.

Just steps from the patio is a heated plunge pool and a separate outdoor kitchen. The home boasts an open floor plan, a large master suite downstairs with walk-in closet and a master bath with all the finest selections.

The elegant home priced $825,000, is open Sunday, July 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. Contact John Giordano for additional information at 817-991-1862.