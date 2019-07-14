Helen Painter Group Realtors | North Arlington

The home at 2512 Laurel Valley Lane is a creek side home sitting in the North Oaks neighborhood. Tucked away in a forested enclave within the thriving North Arlington area, the home has over 2,100 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and is located on a .439-acre creek lot.

The backyard has an extended deck and pergola that highlights the green oasis in the backyard. The home has vaulted ceilings in the large master bedroom with exterior access to the deck and a large master bath with a separate garden tub and shower. In the living room, one will find soaring ceilings, skylights, built-ins, a wet bar and a gas log fireplace with floor-to-ceiling brick. There are two dining areas and a breakfast bar that opens into the kitchen. The skylights and windows give the home a light and bright feel and the living room and eat-in kitchen look out over the backyard oasis as well.

The home is less than a half-mile walk from the Crystal Canyon 40-acre natural forest preserve and only 2.5 miles away from AT&T Stadium.

The property is priced $279,900. For additional information or a private showing, contact Tracy Hollis at 817-239-2705.