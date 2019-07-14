Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 134 Waggoner Court is priced $645,000.

Susanna Bartolomei of Williams Trew presents 134 Waggoner Court. The elegant, two-story country home sits on five fenced acres in the exclusive Cattlebaron Parc gated community. The home features three bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, and two living areas. The neighborhood also offers a pool, sport court, and clubhouse and feeds into the Aledo ISD.

The open concept floor plan includes a spacious kitchen, living area with fireplace, and dining room, all providing views onto the verdant pasture behind the home. Additionally, on the first floor is a large den or study which is grounded by a warm fireplace with views. The downstairs master suite has crown molding and a tray ceiling, allowing for a dramatic height. The windows provide views to the large backyard and the pasture. The bathroom and closet are spacious, and include his-and-her vanities, a separate shower, and jetted tub. There are two en suite bedrooms upstairs, plus an additional room with a balcony that can serve as another bedroom, game room, or craft room. There is storage galore throughout the home including a cedar closet. The three-car garage and a detached barn with two stalls, tack room, workshop, storage room, and fully decked attic provide plenty of additional space.

The home provides the peace and quiet of country living yet is only 25 minutes from downtown Fort Worth. For additional information, visit SusannaBartolomei.WilliamsTrew.com. To schedule a private showing, call Bartolomei at 817-862-4428. The home is priced $645,000.