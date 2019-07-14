Williams Trew | Benbrook

The Braswell custom home at 8605 Cantera Way is nestled in the gated subdivision of La Cantera at Team Ranch and has an abundance of beautiful features.

With over 4,700 square feet, space is abundant in the estate. The home offers five bedrooms and four and one-half bathrooms. The master suite and guest suite are located downstairs with three other bedrooms upstairs, each with plenty of closet space. The master suite is very spacious with lots of windows allowing an abundance of natural lighting and a wood beamed ceiling. The master bathroom has a free-standing tub, large vanity with separate sinks, make-up area and leads into a very large customized closet with lots of hanging space and built-ins. The home is complete with an executive study, two dining areas, and two living areas. The upstairs living area has a bar with built-in refrigerator and sink. Windows and glass sliding doors open onto a large covered patio with wood burning fireplace and a spacious backyard.

The chef’s ideal kitchen has sleek marble counters, tons of cabinet space and commercial-grade appliances, including a built-in refrigerator. The large island allows for plenty of bar seating and is open to the breakfast, dining area and living room. The home has a very open floor plan that allows a great space for entertaining.





The home is priced $1,290,000. For additional information or to schedule a private showing, contact Kelly Nelson at 817-271-3207.