Christies International Real Estate | Fort Worth

The 1917 Fairmount District historic home at 1729 S. Adams Street is a charming home on a corner lot conveniently located just steps away from Magnolia Street filled with restaurants, shops, and more. The extensively remodeled home was reconstructed from floor-to-ceiling to bring it into 2019 while a strong emphasis and focus was to retain its historic charm. The home features three bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, an optional study or bedroom and an exquisite chef’s kitchen featuring a commercial gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator and natural stone countertops. A separate pantry and storage room is conveniently located adjacent to the kitchen space and features an additional room for a washer and dryer.







The home is consumed with natural light with large open windows which show off the hand-scraped oak flooring. The open floor plan is perfect for large gatherings and entertaining on a grand scale. The upstairs has two living areas that can be utilized in ways that meet the homeowner’s desires with a walk-in closet and a period-style full bath. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and bathroom with its own footed tub and shower with period-style ceramic tile.







If additional space is needed, there is a fully renovated garage apartment in the rear of the property with a full kitchen and bath with two separate living spaces. The unit features its own entry and utilities providing the homeowner the potential to utilize the unit in a variety of ways.







The home is priced $795,000. It will be open Sunday, July 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information contact Hollie Lancarte at 817-229-3238.

