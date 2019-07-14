Homes Williams Trew | Eagle Mountain Lake

The Eagle Mountain Lake estate at 8640 Waterfront Court rests on 1.076 acres showcasing approximately 165 feet of incredible water frontage. Unobstructed lake views are captured from nearly every room of the 5,300 square foot gated estate with saltwater pool, multiple patios and giant boat dock with entertaining deck and swim platform.

The five-bedroom with four full and two-half baths residence has been strategically designed with privacy as a priority while maximizing breathtaking lake views built for year-round enjoyment. The gourmet kitchen opens to the family room revealing the cathedral ceiling and massive fireplace and features top-of-the-line gas range, prep sink, granite countertops, large island and breakfast area. The spacious master suite is located downstairs; offering a large sitting area with fireplace, beverage station with refrigerated storage and luxurious spa bath with an oversized walk-in shower, soaking tub, double vanities and giant closet. Other exceptional features include walls-of-windows, open layout, several entertaining rooms, two wet bars, downstairs guest suite, four fireplaces, oversized three-car garage and mosquito misting system throughout the grounds and boat dock.

Enjoy endless outdoor living while lounging by the pool or nestled on the patio by the outdoor fireplace and shaded grounds. The mega, two-level boat dock houses two boats, jet skis, paddleboard launch and has an upper level patio deck with lighting, surround sound and unbelievably peaceful views. The average depth of the water at the dock is approximately 12 feet to 15 feet.

This secluded one-of-a-kind gated estate is surrounded by mature trees and a natural stone path along the lake and is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in The Waterfront, an exclusive gated community minutes off Boat Club Road in Fort Worth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Contact Ida Duwe-Olsen and Ted Olsen with Williams Trew Real Estate to schedule an exclusive tour at ida@williamstrew.com or 817-723-5166. The home is priced $1,450,000. Follow the Duwe-Olsen Group on IG at @duweolsengroup for the latest in Fort Worth real estate.