Moore Real Estate | Cleburne

The luxury estate at 524 Edgewood Lane is located on 80 rolling acres.

The privately gated, French-style home at 524 Edgewood Lane was designed by Clinton Lily and built in 1996. With mature trees and a manicured lawn, the estate feels like a private country oasis, yet it is minutes from the Chisholm Trail Parkway and just 30 minutes from downtown Fort Worth.

The long driveway brings one to the elegant entrance of the one-story home appointed with three spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, a formal dining room, and large living spaces. The two grand living areas have hardwood floors and sparkling windows that enjoy views of the vast countryside. The left side of the home features a private guest suite, an office or comfortable den and an open white kitchen. The breakfast room, kitchen, and main living area are all open and create the perfect flow for entertaining.

At the opposite end of the home, one will find the luxurious private master suite and a separate inviting guest bedroom and bathroom. In total the home is comprised of over 3,500 square feet of comfortable and private living spaces.

The expansive covered back porch looks onto the peaceful acreage where one will find the two barns with plumbing, a stocked tank, cattle pen, and an 800-foot well plus much more. The wooded property is surrounded by fencing and is ag exempt.

For a private viewing of the sprawling property and to learn more about the estate, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit online at LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.