Ebby Halliday Realtors | Keller

Cecily Verloop and Ebby Halliday Realtors in Southlake present 1925 Lewis Crossing Drive in Keller. Located in the Marshall Ridge neighborhood, the 3,200 square foot home boasts four bedrooms, three and one-half baths, study, game room and a media room.

Upon entering the home, one will notice the high ceilings and overall light and bright feel as well as the wood floors that expand throughout the main living area. The study is located on the first floor and could be perfect for working from home. Cooking is a dream in the well-appointed kitchen that features a gas cooktop, electric oven and plenty of counter space for prepping meals. The attached dining area and family room make for the perfect space for entertaining. One can relax and unwind in the master retreat complete with a jetted tub. There is an additional sitting area with a private entry that leads to an attached pergola.

Upstairs one will find a game room large enough for a pool table with an attached wet bar and a media room. Three additional bedrooms, one being ensuite and two bath rounds out the second floor. Outside one will find the backyard oasis complete with a salt water pool and attached spa.

The home is priced $475,000 and is in the Keller ISD. For additional information or to schedule a private tour, contact Verloop at 817-481-5882 or visit www.1925LewisCrossing.Ebby.com.