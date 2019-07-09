Burt Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Positioned in the established tree-lined streets of Park Hill, the home at 2435 Winton Terrace W is located in the heart of Fort Worth. Built in 1941 the home is approximately 3,330 square feet with three or four bedrooms, three bathrooms and ample living space.

A welcoming living room and dining room open to one another accenting hardwood floors and plantation shutters. The living room has a fireplace and built-ins. A large family room flanks the living area and overlooks the tranquil outdoor living space which makes great entertaining space. The kitchen has a quaint breakfast area. An additional area off of the kitchen is presently used as a study and play room, however, it could easily be a bedroom.

Located on the opposite side of the home are three very spacious bedrooms and two baths. An oversized two-car garage with floored attic and great storage was built in 2010. Additional amenities include utility room, sprinkler system, easy access to TCU, downtown and shopping.

This home is priced at $749,900. For additional information contact Laura Ladner at 817-832-4725 or laura@burtladner.com or Suzanne Burt at 817-996-4838 or suzanne@burtladner.com.