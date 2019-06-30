Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 6024 Annandale Drive is open Sunday, June 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents the home located at 6024 Annandale Drive in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s only 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community. Creating the perfect place to enjoy life’s luxuries, the two-story stucco home features almost 6,000 square feet with five bedrooms, six full baths, three living areas, two dining areas, study and a three-car garage. Located on a cul-de-sac with manicured lawn and shade trees, the welcoming front exterior landscape makes an excellent first impression.

Upon entering the dramatic foyer, one will first notice a warm inviting study on one side and an open elegant formal dining room on the opposite side. Just ahead the grand formal living with architectural details is open to the second floor and has views of the picturesque pool and landscaped backyard. The open white kitchen shines with granite countertops, a gas cooktop, a built-in refrigerator, stainless appliances and a center island with plenty of prep space.

The attached spacious den which is open to the second floor, boasts bookshelves and a cozy fireplace providing a comfortable area to relax at the end of the day. The first-floor master suite has views of the backyard oasis and features a luxurious bath with travertine tiles, separate vanities, a jetted tub and abundant closet space. Upstairs, three additional bedroom suites enjoy easy access to the game room. There is also a flexible room that could function as a sixth bedroom suite.

Outside, the immense covered patio sets a relaxing scene with multiple seating areas to enjoy the pool, spa and fireplace. Just beyond the sparkling pool, sits a full outdoor kitchen with an additional fireplace, refrigerator, two grills and a sink creating an entertainer’s delight.

The home is open Sunday, June 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information about the home or a private showing call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.