Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 409 Delaware Street is priced $340,000.

The one-of-a-kind home at 409 Delaware Street boasts five bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, an open floor plan and a spacious backyard complete with a pool. The home’s stone and brick exterior tie together with a welcoming wood floor entry way and pristine landscaping, all of which are sure to wow you from the second one arrives.

Upon entering one is greeted by ample amounts of natural lighting and tasteful wood-like floors. The large gourmet kitchen boasts stainless appliances, a massive pantry, granite counters and a large island that opens to the living room. The floorplan presents many flex room options.

The home offers two master suites and more. The formal dining could easily be turned into a study or living space. The second story offers another living area that can double as a playroom, craft room or man cave. One is just steps from the private pool.

The home priced $340,000, is marketed by Mark Montroy at Helen Painter Group Realtors. For additional information or a private showing, call 817-721-9267.