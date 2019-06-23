Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 309 Ridgewood Road is open Sunday, June 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Kelly McLean and Williams Trew present 309 Ridgewood Road, a beautifully updated home located in the Crestwood neighborhood known for its live oak trees and proximity to the Trinity Trails. Wood floors throughout the home add to a warm and inviting feel. The living room offers a beamed ceiling, a central fireplace, and great backyard views. One can relax in the study by the brick fireplace with built-in bookcases on either side.

The updated kitchen has natural stone counters, stainless appliances, a wine refrigerator and a center island. The kitchen is open to the breakfast area and a sunny living room with custom built-ins. Just off the kitchen is the landscaped yard with a covered, stone patio that offers a perfect spot for entertaining. entertaining.

The master suite offers a bath with double vanities, a separate shower, a large soaking tub, and stone counters. Two other bedrooms share a large updated bath with double vanities.

The three-bedroom, two-bath home is priced $819,000. The home will be open Sunday, June 23 from 2 to 4 p.m., or to schedule a private showing contact McLean at 817-570-9450. For additional information visit www.309ridgewoodroad.com.