Williams Trew | Decatur

The home at 496 Hilltop Drive is priced $825,000.

The two-story home at 496 Hilltop Drive in Decatur, with its cathedral windows overlooks five acres with a private electric gate entry. It offers city living with country quiet and beauty.

The elegant yet rugged five-bedroom, four-and-one-half bath, two-car garage home offers specialty textured walls, scraped hardwood floors, granite counters in kitchen with large island and stainless-steel built-in appliances. Other features include a media room with big screen and an office with a view and built-in book shelves.

The guest suite opens to a covered porch and pool with its own fireplace. There is a fireplace in the living room. One can take a swim in the pool or go fishing in the pond by the barn. Practice riding in the arena or enjoy the peace and quiet off the second-floor balcony with a view.

The home offers two water wells, one for the barn and pond, and one for the home. The neighborhood is in a rural setting. The home feeds into the Boyd or Decatur ISD.

For additional information contact Kathy Fetters at 214-435-2342