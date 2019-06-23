Homes
Williams Trew | Cleburne
The country estate at 3621 County Road 312, Cleburne is located on approximately six sprawling acres. One can enjoy picturesque views as one enters the property or fishing in a fully stocked pond including a dock.
The homes dynamic floor plan includes four bedrooms and five baths, a sunroom and garden room. The great room has vaulted ceilings with a massive stone fireplace. Admire a wall-of-windows with panoramic views. There is custom wood flooring with rich history throughout the family room.
The home boasts a spacious kitchen, fully equipped. Also included is a formal dining room, wet bar, and sitting room. The bonus room upstairs is great for crafting or additional storage. The oversized master suite offers a free-standing copper tub, his-and-her closets, and a large walk-in shower. Horses and all other animals are welcome!
Contact the Lee Team to schedule a private showing. Cody Lee, codylee@williamstrew.com or 817-874-5385. Tanya Byrd, tanya.byrd@williamstrew.com or 817-487-5734
