Christie’s International Real Estate | Fort Worth

Christie’s International Real Estate presents 9931 Boat Club Road. Upon entering the home, one is immediately captivated by the most breathtaking views of Eagle Mountain Lake. The spectacular residence boasts a spacious, open floorplan with ample room for guests and large-scale entertaining.

The home features rich hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings with stained wooden beams, beautiful trim work, custom moldings, oversized fireplaces with mantles, an elevator and multiple wooden French doors opening to the veranda and pool. The gourmet kitchen features top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances, fine custom cabinetry and granite countertops.

The enormous veranda boasts multiple living spaces with an exquisite outdoor fireplace. The home has an oversized pool steps from the veranda and its own private dock on Eagle Mountain Lake. Complimenting the outdoor lifestyle is an additional second-story veranda, providing a cool respite from the summer sun.

The lakeside paradise offers four bedrooms, each with its own bath and an upstairs living room. The master bedroom, located on the main level, features a large master bathroom complete with dual vanities, large walk-in closet, jetted tub and access to private outdoor space.

The estate is unequivocally one of the most unique properties on Eagle Mountain Lake. While only a short drive to all that Fort Worth offers, the home provides one with an opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and views that can leave one breathless.

The home is priced $2,450,000. For additional information contact Rick Wegman 817-584-7033 or Eric Walsh 817-312-9586.