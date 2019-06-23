Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Open in Southlake and Colleyville

The home at 105 Creekway Bend is open Sunday, June 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Make some time Sunday, June 23 for the summer open-house tour only from Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. More than 100 unique homes will be open, in a wide range of styles and prices, and with many memorable luxuries.

Below, just some of the unique houses on view across Southlake and Colleyville. See them all at briggsfreeman.com/tour.

The Transitional-style home at 2903 Sutton Place in Southlake offers a modern staircase, a private study and a first-floor master suite. The spacious laundry room includes a pet bath. It is represented by Carrie Smith for $959,900, and is open from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Contemporary-style home at 105 Creekway Bend in Southlake is in the heart of the Timarron neighborhood. It features a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, an expansive gourmet kitchen and a sumptuous master suite with a coffee bar. It is represented by Carol Russo for $877,000, and is open from 2 to 4 p.m.

The long, elegant Ranch-style home at 512 Wagonwheel Court in Colleyville is loaded with luxuries, including a first-floor master suite with a fireplace and sunroom. It is represented by Nancy Dennis for $829,000, and is open from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Traditional-style home at 2905 Edgewood Lane in Colleyville boasts such unusual features as imported, hand-carved mahogany entry doors and a gourmet kitchen with a steamer and warming drawer. It is represented by Marilyn Newton for $799,900, and is open from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Traditional-style home at 1102 Fontaine Drive in Southlake offers first-class amenities, including a backyard retreat with outdoor living, grilling and dining spaces overlooking a sparkling pool and spa. It is represented by Irene Mochulsky for $754,900, and is open from 1 to 3 p.m.

To see all the homes, open Sunday, June 23, represented by the luxury leader in North Texas since 1960, visit briggsfreeman.com/tour.