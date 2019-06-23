Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Open in Fort Worth

The home at 4669 Saint Benet Court is open Sunday, June 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.

A Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty open-house tour can draw thousands of people, many of which find a new home that very day. Make some time Sunday, June 23 for the brokerage’s summer tour, featuring more than 100 open homes, in every architectural style imaginable.

Below, just some of the unique houses on view today across Fort Worth.

The home at 4669 Saint Benet Court is inside Fort Worth’s Montserrat. Designed in a modern Hill Country style, it offers six bedrooms, a game room, a media room and a study, plus an outdoor kitchen, pool and spa. It is represented by Laura Spann and Jeremy Spann for $1,874,900, and open from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Traditional-style home at 6071 Forest River Drive is a lakefront respite inside gated River Bend Estates. Its list of luxuries includes a grand foyer, an elevator, three fireplaces, two wet bars, a game room and a phone booth. Its sumptuous master bath features a double-entry shower, a dual-entry closet, a workout room and a sauna. It is represented by Nicki Manning for $875,000 and open from 1 to 4 p.m.

The updated English Tudor–style home at 4836 Bryce Avenue features an open-plan living/dining/kitchen area, a marble fireplace and unusual exposed beams and ducts. The luxurious backyard offers a deck, pool and cabana. It is represented by Ashley Mooring for $750,000, and is open from 1 to 3 p.m.

The townhome at 2709 Miro Court is urban living at its most refined. In the So7 addition, it offers a private courtyard, outdoor fireplace and natural stone and marble finishes. It is represented by Cindy Barber for $739,900, and open from 12 to 2 p.m.

To see all the homes open Sunday, June 23, represented by the luxury leader in North Texas since 1960