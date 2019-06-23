Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Chico

The home at 180 Moonlight Bay is open Sunday, June 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Make some time Sunday, June 23, for the summer open-house tour only from Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. More than 100 unique homes will be open across North Texas, including one that offers lake living every day of the year.

The elegant stone home at 180 Moonlight Bay is beautifully sited along Lake Bridgeport in Chico, Texas. Built by a lake-lover who understands a life along the water, the home offers nearly 5,000 square feet of enlightened living, just an hour and 15 minutes from Fort Worth. On nearly three acres, a prime property with more than 470 feet of waterfront, the home offers panoramic views of the lake and access to the deepest water.

The main residence is three floors, featuring two master suites, multiple living areas and a media room. An elevator allows easy access to each floor. With six bedrooms and four full baths, the home’s many perks include a large stone fireplace in the great room, an elegant wall of shelves and glass-front cabinets in the dining area and a magazine-worthy kitchen, it, too, with glass-front cabinetry.

On the lowest floor is a patio room with access to the outdoor kitchen and the fire pit, plus direct access to the water. Outside is an oversized garage, which can be used for boat storage or as a covered entertainment space. There is also a private boat ramp, floating boat dock and boardwalk.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For weekend visitors, there is a private guest house with a kitchen, bedroom and bath, all of which have views of the lake.

The home, priced $1,399,000 and represented by Justin Farmer and Moses Druxman is open from 2 to 4 p.m.

To see all the homes, open Sunday, June 23, represented by the luxury leader in North Texas since 1960, visit briggsfreeman.com/tour.