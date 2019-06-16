Knieper Realty | Lake Granbury

The home at 1217 Comanche Cove Drive is priced $399,000.

The home sits on half an acre of lush grass and tall trees with lake side living in a sleepy natural cove on Lake Granbury. Sitting at 1217 Comanche Cove Drive in Granbury, it’s just minutes from everything the Historic town square of Granbury has to offer, including shopping, dining, and entertainment.

The outdoor living space is ideal for entertaining, complete with a large covered front porch, a huge deck out back, and a balcony that boasts incredible Texas skyline views. At the water, a covered boat dock combines with all the other outdoor features to create a backyard oasis perfect for anyone.

With an open concept living area inside and nearly 2,600 square feet, the home has two dining areas, a great kitchen with tons of work space and storage, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, plus a bright sunroom overlooking the backyard. Each room inside the home is spacious with an excellent use of the square footage. The updated master bathroom features a walk-in shower, separate jetted tub, and dual sinks, plus abundant cabinet space.

Not only does this have all the space in the main house, but above the two-car garage is a huge area with a full bathroom that would make for a perfect mother-in-law/guest suite or man cave. There is also a two-car carport.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bring a boat and discover lakeside living in the waterfront home. The home is priced $399,000. For additional information or to schedule a private showing, call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com.