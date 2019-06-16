Ebby Halliday Realtors | Denton

The home at 12000 Claridge Court is priced $409,500.

Kay Link with Ebby Halliday Realtors presents the three-bedroom home located at 12000 Claridge Court in Denton, priced $409,500. The custom home is located on a premier .29 of an acre cul-de-sac lot in the subdivision of Robson Ranch. Accommodations include three bedrooms, plus a study, two baths and a two-car garage with an additional golf cart bay.

From the moment one steps into the foyer one will notice the superior attention to detail. So many upgrades were added to the home including plantation shutters. The barely lived-in home was built in 2010 and has 2,511 square feet. The living and dining rooms have custom light fixtures, crown molding and wood floors. The living area is also wired for surround sound. Custom window treatments and French doors lead to a backyard with huge covered screened-in patio.

The estate kitchen is a chef’s delight featuring an abundance of custom cabinetry, exotic granite, island, stainless venti-hood, double ovens, breakfast bar, under counter lighting, five-burner gas cooktop, easy close drawers and stone backsplash. Located off the kitchen area is a spacious kitchen nook that serves as a second eating area. The kitchen also features a huge pantry with double sliding doors.

The master bedroom is complete with a huge sitting area, bay window and French door leading to the backyard. The master bath upgrades include designer tile on floors and walls in shower, stained wood cabinetry and a custom closet system.

The backyard is truly an oasis with a screened-in patio featuring stone pavers, wired for television and gas grill hookup. Professional landscaping further enhances the botanical-like backyard. Other extras to the home include radiant barrier decking, electric lift to attic, stone walkways and a four-foot extension in garage and a sink in the garage. Robson Ranch community has many amenities which include a gym, indoor and outdoor pools, restaurant and golf course.

For further information on the home or to view this one may visit 12000claridge@ebby.com. For a private tour contact Link with Ebby Halliday Realtors at 817-905-1376.