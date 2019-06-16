Williams Trew | Schoolhouse Mountain Ranch

Schoolhouse Mountain Ranch is priced $5500 per acre or $6,862,000.

Allen Crumley of Williams Trew presents the historic Schoolhouse Mountain Ranch in Palo Pinto County. The 1,247 acres form this dramatic Brazos River Valley Ranch only 65 miles from the Metroplex. The ranch has almost four miles of river frontage on two side of the Fortune Bend of the Brazos. The ranch’s namesake is the historic Schoolhouse Mountain where once sat a relic of the frontier days where several generations of Texans were educated.

Schoolhouse Mountain towers over the Fortune Bend of the Brazos at 1300 feet. Miles of trails traverse the mountain and the river front. The 1,200 acres has the beauty of a state park along the shores of some of the best river fishing in the state. The highlight of the water feature is the spectacular 1.5 miles of river frontage on the north side and 2.4 miles on the south. There are numerous places on the mountaintop where breathtaking views await. Three separate and deep fishing holes are accessible from the banks of the ranch.

Along with any seller-owned minerals, the seller will also convey 50-acre feet of agricultural water rights. This tract is part of a 3,360-acre ranch, and other river front portions are available. The price of the ranch was recently reduced to $5500 per acre or $6,862,000. For additional information, visit landsanddwellings.com or contact Crumley at 817-862-4459.