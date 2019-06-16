Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 6108 Annandale Drive is located on a cul-de-sac with manicured landscaping and towering trees.

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents her listing located in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s only 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community. The majestic, classic style and elegant living spaces blend to offer an impressive five-bedroom home at 6108 Annandale Drive. The custom built, one-owner home is located on a cul-de-sac with manicured landscaping and towering trees.

Upon entering the home, one will find over 6,000 square feet of grand living space. The dramatic entrance ushers one past the dual staircases and into a large living area. The open concept room has a stone fireplace, a full wet bar and a wall-of-windows that look out to the sparkling pool and spa.

Nearby, the well-appointed kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, including a built-in refrigerator/freezer, double convection ovens, a gas cooktop and warming drawer. Granite counter tops and custom cabinets provide abundant work and storage space.

The spacious, first-level master suite is elegant yet comfortable with serene views of the back yard. The spa-like master bath features dual vanities, jetted tub, separate shower and a private sauna. Located conveniently near the master is a warm study and an exercise room. Also, on the first level is a guest suite, complete with its own kitchen and living area. Upstairs one will find an open game room with full wet bar and three additional bedrooms with large closets.

The backyard paradise is enhanced by the flowering landscaping and an open grassy area. The diving pool has a spa, a peaceful rock waterfall and ample covered patio space for seating and entertaining. The gated backyard with tall trees and flourishing landscaping create a park-like setting. The four-car garage and circular drive will accommodate many vehicles.

For additional information on the home or to schedule a private showing, contact Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com