Ebby Halliday Realtors | Arlington

The executive home at 4605 Kelly Elliott Road, Arlington offers the rustic privacy of 2.88 acres with easy highway access. The circular drive provides ample parking for guests. Mature landscaping with full irrigation gives a lush appeal. The home is deceiving from the road with a little over 5,000 square feet in the main home with a three-car garage.

Tile entry sets the screen. The formal living room has high ceilings, wood floors, and a large wood burning fireplace. Walls-of-windows give natural light. The gourmet kitchen is a cook’s dream. Abundant storage, plenty of work space and updates are just a few amenities. The kitchen is highlighted with granite counter tops, tile backsplash, updated stainless-steel appliances, and a gas cook top. The spacious utility room off the kitchen adds space for an additional refrigerator and/or freezer.

The split master design gives privacy to all. The wood burning fireplace makes a cozy space on chilly nights. The custom, walk-in closet is a clothes hound’s dream. The house has a camera system that is wired to master. The master bath has a jetted, soaking tub. Dual vanities give everyone their own space. The secondary bedrooms are large with nice size closets.

The ultimate party room has walls-of-windows overlooking the backyard oasis. Located away from the bedrooms, the game room has a huge stone fireplace, a full bar, a gaming area and French doors to the park-like backyard. It has a mother-in-law suite with full bath for convenience. Extend entertaining to the back yard decking that surrounds a large inground pool. There is a full-size cabana with bar as well.

The main home has automatic iron gates. The home also features a four-bay RV garage with pool house. The pool house is a large open room with full bath and closet, perfect for a workout room, home office or private guest quarters. The home has an additional separate guest studio house with a small kitchenette, full bath, and one-car garage. The back 1.88 acres could be subdivided to sell for a custom build.

For a private showing, contact Nicky Austin, of the Austin Group with Ebby Halliday Realtors at 817-229-7408 or nickyaustin@ebby.com.