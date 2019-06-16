Concierge Auctions | Westlake

The home at 2006 Navasota Cove will auction without reserve to the highest bidder.

A 12,563-square-foot European-style Dallas-Fort Worth area estate located in the exclusive gated Vaquero Community will auction via Concierge Auctions. Situated on 1.25 acres, the property will auction without reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Roxann Taylor of Engel and Völkers Southlake Dallas.

Previously listed for $5.285 million, the five-bedroom estate, located at 2006 Navasota Cove in Westlake boasts architectural details including a stone entry gate, vaulted and beamed ceilings, stone fireplace, walls of French doors and windows, masterful millwork, wainscoting, and ceiling details throughout; an exquisite “Her Majesty” chandelier, and wood-paneled formal rotunda. The interiors offer a living room with fireplace and hand-carved mantel, crown-molding, and access to a secluded garden and granite walking path; chef’s kitchen with a 72-inch dual fuel range with pot filler, dishwashers, warming drawer, steamer, ice maker, indoor grill, butler’s pantry, and breakfast room with fireplace; dining room with oak parquet flooring, master sanctuary with a sitting room, walk-in closets, wet bar, balcony with covered porch, spa baths, steam showers, and copper bathtub; media room with the video screen inset into rich paneling, bar with full refrigerator, elevator, study, gym, and game room.

Outdoor amenities include a swimming pool, fire pit, multiple covered and open outdoor living areas, outdoor kitchen, sports court, and European-style gardens with fountains. The property overlooks the private Fazio-designed Vaquero golf course and offers membership for purchase to the 42,000-square-foot clubhouse with pool, spa, and tennis courts.

Bidding, which will be held via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, will open June 25 and close on June 27 as part of the firm’s June sale targeting buyers in China and greater Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, held in partnership with media powerhouse Mansion Global.



An RSVP-only preview event will be held at the home on June 4. Open houses are held daily Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment.

For additional information visit conciergeauctions.com or call 212-202-2940.

As part of Concierge Auctions’ Key for KeyTM giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each property the firm sells will result in a new home built for a family in need.