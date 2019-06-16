Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 3712 Cresthaven Terrace is open Sunday, June 16 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Martha Price with Williams Trew presents the listing at 3712 Cresthaven Terrace, which is nestled on a tree lined street in the Crestwood area of Fort Worth. Crestwood is located near the Cultural District with its museums and fine restaurants.





The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,558 square feet, and exudes plenty of charm and character. Built in 1941, it was totally remodeled in 2002. Upon entering, there are handsome hardwood floors and a bay window allowing an abundance of natural light. The formal living room focuses on a wood burning fireplace with mantel and tile hearth and opens to the dining area and family room. The family room boasts a tall ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the very private, landscaped backyard and provide even more interior light. The adjacent, gourmet kitchen has custom designed cabinets with pull-out shelves, an oversized island with breakfast bar, large pantry, and granite countertops.

All three spacious bedrooms are located off a hallway. The master bedroom suite is a dream with its 11-foot barrel ceiling and glass doors which lead to the patio. The master bath includes three walk-in closets, two separate sinks, and a large shower.

The backyard has a wonderful brick patio with a brick pathway to a small attractive outside building, which has been used for storage but could be an office, studio, or workshop. There is also an attached two-car garage.

The property at 3712 Cresthaven Terrace is priced $650,000 and can be shown by appointment through Martha Price at 817-570-9425 or marthap@williamstrew.com. It will be open Sunday, June 16 from 2 to 4 p.m.