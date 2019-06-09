Williams Trew | Possum Kingdom Lake

The home at 1240 Waterfall Way is priced $1,295,000.

1240 Waterfall Way is truly a unique home at Possum Kingdom Lake in a private location in The Harbor. Every detail of the property was carefully planned for an authentic cabin look and feel. It was built before the “modern farmhouse” became popular, but this looks and feels like a genuine farmhouse. It is quality-built with rare fixtures, appliances and finishes such as the sink in the hall bath that came from a racehorse track in upstate New York and was a watering trough for the horses. Antique, salvaged brick from a building in Chicago is used on several walls and a bathroom floor.





A fully-functional gas range from the 1930s is the attention grabber in the kitchen. The master bathroom has a heated, marble floor, heated towel racks and a French, free-standing jetted tub. The second floor is home to a spacious loft, large guest bedroom and an office/study, all with antique, reclaimed wood floors. An antique, tin backsplash surrounds the claw-foot tub/shower in the bathroom and there is an additional bathroom.

Step out onto the wraparound balcony for sun, shade or star-gazing. The separate garage and carport connected to the main home by a bridge over a stream, has a large studio above and provides additional living and sleeping space. The outdoor kitchen with a commercial-grade grill and no-touch faucet, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, in-ground hot tub/play-pool and adjacent, infrared, two-person sauna along with many more features will amaze and delight.

The home is a total of 3,522 air-conditioned square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms and sits on .81 acres. It could be easy to imagine getting away and relaxing in comfort here - indoors or outdoors on the numerous covered or open decks and patios while taking in the landscaping, wildlife and abundant water features all around. The additional Harbor amenities include pools, a restaurant, sport courts, walk trails, fishing holes, marina and a country chapel.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The home is priced $1,295,000 and is offered by Kathy Lanpher with Williams Trew. For additional information visit WilliamsTrewLakefront.com, call 214-215-1155 or email Kathy.Lanpher@WilliamsTrew.com.