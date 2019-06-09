Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 3829 W. 6th Street is priced $1,275,000.

Williams Trew and Patty Williamson present the Mediterranean villa located at 3829 W. 6th Street on a double lot in Monticello. The additional lot provides unlimited possibilities for a guest cottage or for just enjoying the entertaining patio and massive side yard grass. A gated rear alley entrance provides additional access to the side yard.





The home features designer finishes and rich hardwood floors. A cook’s dream kitchen features abundant cabinetry, commercial-grade range and an island with wine storage and breakfast bar. The open floor plan with high ceilings is perfect for entertaining and gatherings. A 550 square foot guest apartment with private entrance, walk-in closet and full bath is ready for guests. It could also be a flex space for an office.

Just steps away from the living area is a courtyard, play pool and spa with flowing water features. Enjoy outdoor dining under the covered patio just steps away from the pool.

The first-floor master suite is private and features separate vanities, separate shower, tub and large walk-in closet. A staircase leads to three bedrooms, two baths and a living area.

From its lovely wraparound porch and corner view, enjoy the sidewalk neighborhood located close to downtown, shopping and historic Camp Bowie.

The home is priced $1,275,000. For additional information and to schedule a private showing, contact Williamson at 817-247-4673 or patty@williamstrew.com.