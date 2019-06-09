Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 3588 West 4th Street is open Sunday, June 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Jennie Doumany of Williams Trew presents 3588 West 4th Street, open Sunday, June 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. The three-bedroom, two-bath home is in the heart of the coveted Monticello neighborhood, just one house off Potomac. The appeal of the home is the classic exterior, bay window, and manicured landscape.

The entry leads to a large formal living room full of windows and a working fireplace. The purposeful kitchen features classic black and white tile. Off the formal dining area, double French doors lead to a comfortable family room with built-in book shelves. Down a private hall, the master suite includes an oversized walk-in closet, dual sinks, and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms share the second full bath.

In the rear of the home, a sprawling backyard with mature trees is enclosed by a fence. The light-filled home is move-in ready and priced $499,000.

For additional information or to schedule a private tour, contact Jennie Doumany at 512-426-7942 or visit JennieDoumany.WilliamsTrew.com.